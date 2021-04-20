UPDATE: (6:24 p.m.):

US officials have arrested the man police were searching for near the Roosvile border crossing on Tuesday.

“Just before 4 p.m. this afternoon, US officials confirmed that the man they, and the RCMP were searching for has been arrested and is in custody south of the border,” said Southeast District RCMP.

RCMP officers were in the process of demobilizing in the afternoon, and local residents may have noticed increased police vehicle traffic as a result.

ORIGINAL STORY (2:06 p.m.):

RCMP are on the scene in the Elk Valley near the Canada/US border responding to a person who is believed to have crossed the border illegally.

Police said they are monitoring the situation involving the possibly distraught man, who is on foot in the United States.

Canadian officers are in contact with their American counterparts while they position to better control the situation, should the man come onto the northern side of the border.

Police believe the man to be in possession of a firearm or other weapon, and are treating the situation as a high-risk incident.

Information is limited at this some, but RCMP said it believes there is no risk to the public at this time.

Anyone who may have information into the incident is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233.