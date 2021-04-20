Interior Health has reported potential COVID-19 exposure events at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook, Invermere’s David Thompson Secondary and Kimberley’s McKim Middle School.

According to IH, the potential exposure in both the Kimberley and Cranbrook school occurred on either April 8th or 9th, while Invermere’s occurred on the 9th or 12th.

School exposure notifications from the health authority do not necessarily mean that all students have been exposed to COVID-19.

IH said parents and guardians who have not been contacted by the health authority may continue to send their children to school as normal.

Last week, potential exposures were reported in Eileen Madson Primary School in Invermere, Cranbrook’s Kootenay Christian Academy and Windermere Elementary School. All these notices are still active, according to Interior Health.

