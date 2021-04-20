The Trail Smoke Eaters handed the Cranbrook Bucks their eighth straight loss Monday in the BCHL’s Penticton Pod.

Despite the Bucks outshooting the Smoke Eaters 36-24, the team would surrender four unanswered goals in the second period to fall 5-3.

Quinn Disher (2 goals) would open the scoring for Trail in the first. The Bucks would respond with goals from Cameron Kungle (1 goal, 1 assist) and Drake Burgin (1 goal) to take a 2-1 lead. However, the Smoke Eaters offense would explode, scoring four goals in the span of seven minutes to take a 5-2 lead into the final frame. Reece Henry (1 goal) would score in the third for the Bucks but that was all that was left in the tank.

GOAL 🚨 Cam Kungle scores on the power play to tie the game at 1! pic.twitter.com/nOLubnYsif — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) April 20, 2021

Reece Henry gets his first in the BCHL 🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/QDqM15mCe2 — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) April 20, 2021

Nathan Airey stopped 19 of 24 shots in the loss while veteran Logan Terness turned aside 33 shots for the Smoke Eaters to improve his record to 4-2-0.

On an eight-game slump, the Cranbrook Bucks will look to win their second game of the BCHL season on Wednesday. Officially passing the midway point of the season, the Bucks will take on the Penticton Vees at 8 p.m. MT.