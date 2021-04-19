Efforts by the City of Cranbrook are well underway to control a possible boom in the mosquito population, with early monitoring showing a lot of larvae activity.

The City said its contractor completed the first treatment, directed at mosquitoes in the larval stage. This method involved hand-placed granular larvacide Aquabac in places where mosquito larvae have been found.

“This larvicide contains a naturally occurring bacterium known as Bti, which targets the mosquito larvae, but does not harm birds, mammals, beneficial insects or amphibians,” said Cranbrook.

Potential mosquito breeding sites will be continually monitored and treated as needed through the spring and summer.

Residents are asked to help manage the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around their home or property. Standing water provides a potential breeding site for the insects.

Some examples of where standing water may include:

• Clogged gutters and ditches

• Trays under flower pots

• Outside pets’ dishes

• Children’s pools and toys

• Untreated or unmaintained pools or ponds

• Bird baths and feeders

• Tarps

• Canoes/boats

• Tires

To report potential mosquito development sites or for more information on the Mosquito Control Program, residents may call the Mosquito Hotline at (250) 421-1294.