The City of Cranbrook has hired a specialized contractor to help locate a stubborn water leak in the Wildstone area on Tuesday.

Cranbrook said the team will work with the City’s Public Works crews to locate the leak impacting the Wildstone area’s customers.

Work is not expected to impact traffic in and out of the area, but there may be brief water interruptions for up to 10 minutes sporadically. The city does not anticipate any long-term service interruptions.

Residents are asked to run their cold water tap until clear if they notice any discolouration in their water.