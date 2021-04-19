Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responding to the 4-hectare wildfire near ʔaq’am on Friday, April 16th, 2021. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre)

It was a busy weekend for the BC Wildfire Service, responding to several fires across the East Kootenay.

The first fire of the weekend sparked late Friday afternoon near ʔaq’am. The Cranbrook Fire Department assisted in the response, managing to get the 4-hectare blaze under control.

Come Saturday, another ignited west of Radium Hot Springs. Near Firland Ranch, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire is currently being held. The blaze ended up growing to 13-hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, both the fires on Friday and Saturday are believed to be person-caused. However, Sunday’s wildfire s suspected to have been sparked by lightning.

The BC Wildfire Service said a small 0.6-hectare fire sparked near Fenwick Road by Bull River, adjacent to the CP Rail tracks.

All of that wildfire activity doesn’t include the large 320-hectare prescribed burn that took place near the old Kimberley Airport on Saturday, as well as a 131-hectare ecosystem restoration burn at Premier Lake Provincial Park, which caused a significant plume of smoke to be seen across the region.