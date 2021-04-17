The Cranbrook Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service are fighting a 4-hectare wildfire near ʔaq’am. The fire broke out late Friday afternoon.

At this time, the City said no structures or homes are currently threatened and that a fire perimeter has been established.

The City does not anticipate there will be any further issues from the wildfire, as it has mostly been contained.

On the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard, the fire is listed as being person-caused.

No further information about the fire is available at this time, but there is no immediate danger to the public.