Two children from the Cochrane area were found safe in the Columbia Valley after having been missing for just over a month.

The Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch said both the five and two-year-old children were found on Wednesday, April 14th after they were last seen on Friday, March 12th.

Investigators believed the children were in the company of their grandmother and aunt when they went missing from their rural home near Cochrane.

RCMP said the kids are currently being cared for by Children Services.

No more information on the case has been given at this time.