Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society is included among 36 other organizations set to receive funding from the Provincial Government to help combat racism.

B.C. said the funding will go to support initiatives in 57 communities across the province.

“Racism is real and it’s pervasive in our communities. We must take action to combat racism in our local communities,” said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. “Our government is increasing funding for the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to empower British Columbians to identify and help stamp out discrimination.”

Locally, the Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society will receive $5,000 to revise community response protocol to anti-racism in consultation with the community. Additionally, it will provide training for more effective response, and develop an online reporting tool.

According to the B.C. Government, each of the organizations will receive either $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to address recent increased reports of racism, particularly anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous hate activity.

“In response to the recent increases in racist attacks and incidents, this funding increase will help Resilience BC expand our capacity to work with communities to help combat racism,” said Ravi Saxena, executive director, Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society of Prince George. “Hate has no place in B.C., and every person in British Columbia has a right to feel safe.”

A full list of organizations set to receive funding can be found below.

More: 2020-2021 Resilience BC Grant Recipients (B.C. Government)