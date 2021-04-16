It was another tough night for the Cranbrook Bucks in the Penticton Pod on Thursday, falling 7-1 to the Penticton Vees.

Now losing their fifth straight in the BCHL, the Bucks will look to right the ship on Friday against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Although Noah Liebl would open the scoring for Cranbrook on Thursday, the Bucks would surrender five straight goals in the second period and another two in the third. Penticton outshot Cranbrook 38-21 in the blowout.

The Bucks drop the puck with the Smoke Eaters at 8 p.m. MT tonight to try and snap their losing skid.