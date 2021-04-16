Canada will be receiving about half of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine it was expecting to receive by the end of April.

Officials said Moderna’s next vaccine delivery to Canada will be 650,000 doses instead of the 1.2 million that was expected.

They said the company is blaming slower than anticipated production. Deliveries to several countries are reportedly impacted.

Moderna also said one or two million of the 12.3-million doses scheduled for the second quarter may also be delayed.