UPDATE (4:25 p.m.):

DriveBC reports that Highway 93/95 has been cleared following a “vehicle incident” on Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY (1:42 p.m.):

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey Rest Area has been reduced to a single lane following a “vehicle incident.”

DriveBC said the incident happened sometime in the early afternoon on Thursday.

Drivers are asked to watch out for traffic control in the area.