NewsRoad Report UPDATE: Highway 93/95 cleared after vehicle accident SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff April 15, 2021 (Supplied by DriveBC) UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): DriveBC reports that Highway 93/95 has been cleared following a “vehicle incident” on Thursday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY (1:42 p.m.): A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey Rest Area has been reduced to a single lane following a “vehicle incident.” DriveBC said the incident happened sometime in the early afternoon on Thursday. Drivers are asked to watch out for traffic control in the area. Tags: Highway 93/95