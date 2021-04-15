The Cranbrook Bucks take on the Penticton Vees this evening, in what will be their fourth meeting of the BCHL season.

Cranbrook is hoping to shake a four-game losing streak which began last Wednesday with an 8-3 to the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Bucks have since lost 5-3 and 4-0 to the Vees, as well as another 4-2 loss to Trail.

Entering Thursday’s matchup at 1-5-0-0, the Bucks go head-to-head with a Penticton team that lost their first game of the season on Wednesday, a 3-2 loss to the Smoke Eaters. The Vees step into action at 6-1-0-0 and lead the BCHL’s Penticton Pod.

Zeth Kindrachuk leads Cranbrook’s scoring attack with 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) while Tyson Dyck has 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) for the Bucks through 6 games.

Penticton’s Luc Wilson is tied for second in BCHL scoring with 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) through 7 games. The University of Minnesota State (Mankato) commit is tied with Victoria Grizzlies rookie Ellis Rickwood, while Stephen Castanga from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs leads all BCHL skaters with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 6 games.

Cranbrook and Penticton take to the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 8 p.m. MT. The game can be watched live with a subscription to BCHL TV.