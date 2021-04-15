Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep on the lookout for a black Ford F150 that was stolen last week.

Police said the truck was last seen between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 8th in the 1500-block of Cranbrook Street North.

The truck had B.C. license plate NR8379 and had a raised canopy and a broken tail light on the passenger side when it was stolen.

Residents who see the vehicle are asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).