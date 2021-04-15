As spring comes around, the City of Cranbrook is asking residents and businesses to join its annual community clean-up and beautification initiative, the Springtime Spruce Up campaign.

The City said the campaign is meant to encourage the public to spend 20 minutes cleaning up the area around their home or business.

“Twenty minutes can make a big difference! A clean and litter-free community is one of the ways we can help take care of our planet and encourage a sense of pride in our community,” said the City of Cranbrook.

With help from volunteers, Cranbrook will work to remove litter and debris of local parks, the creek, neighbourhoods, streets, schools, and public areas including in and around many businesses.

The City said local schools have been participating each year by cleaning the schoolyards. A number of local clubs, organizations, chamber members, the Downtown Business Association and many other citizens have been supportive of the program as well.

Those who wish to participate are asked to do so in small groups, bring hand sanitizer, and physically distance as Cranbrook reminds residents of COVID-19 restrictions.

Participants can register themselves, or their business or organization with the City’s Recreation and Culture department. Volunteers can email bedwell@cranbrook.ca or call 250-489-0220 today and bags will be provided.

The campaign will run from Sunday, April 18th to Sunday, April 25th.