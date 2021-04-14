The City of Fernie has entered into Phase 2 of public engagement for its Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP), which will guide future development in the community.

The City said the long-term plan will prioritize and encourage walking for short trips, as well as cycling/rolling access to schools, businesses and recreation facilities. It will also look to accommodate growth in vehicle traffic as requires for economic stability and community development.

Fernie’s ATMP will establish simplified street classification, provide guidance on street design, and incorporate information about road speeds and safety. The city said this will help enhance neighbourhood environments and minimize conflict between street users.

“The key benefits of the completed plan will include more desirable and varied transportation options for the public, a transportation system that is sustainable over time, and the provisioning of mobility options that will benefit the health and safety of all citizens and the natural environment,” said the City of Fernie.

In Phase 2, engagement will look into community support for a pedestrian, rolling, and cycling network comprised of separated and shared routes, suggested changes to road cross-sections, improvements to rail crossings, and public sentiment regarding improvements to the Highway 3 corridor.

Residents can submit their feedback on the plan until May 3rd via an online survey or by email.

The public may also participate in a virtual Q&A on April 27th at 5 p.m.

