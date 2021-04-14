The walking concourse at Westen Financial Place will close for the season starting on Friday, April 16th.

The City said it has notified its regular users of the upcoming closure over the past few weeks.

“Walking patrons can use the walking track at the College of the Rockies throughout the summer months,” said Cranbrook.

Closing the walking track will also give staff the opportunity to undertake summer maintenance projects without having to work around concourse users and managing the extra cleaning required.