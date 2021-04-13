TFA Students to Compete at the 2021 Canada Wide Science-Fair (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com)

4 LOCAL STUDENTS WILL REPRESENT OUR REGION IN MID MAY

AT THE UPCOMING CANADA WIDE SCIENCE FAIR. IT WILL BE PRESENTED

IN OTTAWA IN FRONT OF MORE THAN 60 THOUSAND EDUCATORS

AND BUSINESS LEADERS.

FROM THE FERNIE ACADEMY, ARIANNA DAVIDSON AND AISLINN DRESSLER INTERVIEW BELOW.

JOINING ARIANNA AND AISLINN WILL BE BRAXTON AND KEANU CHAN FROM CRANBROOK.

PAUL VOGT, COLLEGE OF THE ROCKIES PRESIDENT AND C.E.O. SPEAKING AT THIS YEAR EAST KOOTENAY SCIENCE FAIR.

* About the CWSF *

Started in 1962, the Canadian-Wide Science Fair (CWSF) is an annual science fair in Canada coordinated by Youth Science Canada. Finalists qualify from approximately 25,000 competitors at over 100 Youth Science Canada-affiliated regional science fairs in every province and territory, or, in the province of Quebec, the provincial science fair.

Competition is split into three age/grade categories: Junior for grades 7 and 8, Intermediate for grades 9 and 10, and Senior for grades 11, 12 and Cégep.

The Canada-Wide Science Fair is a weeklong event. Students travel with their respective regional representatives to the designated location (listed below). The Canada-Wide Science Fair has been held every year since 1962.