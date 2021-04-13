Photo of COVISHIELD vials (Supplied by Government of Ontario)

The country’s first case of blood clotting from the AstraZeneca vaccine was reported Tuesday.

The Public Health Agency of Canada received a report of an individual living in Canada who experienced a very rare adverse event involving blood clots with low platelets.

This person is now at home recovering and has taken the COVISHIELD version of the vaccine.

In March, Health Canada said the AstraZeneca vaccine could not be given to adults under the age of 55 because of concerns with blood clotting.