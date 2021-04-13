RCMP said a man was seriously injured after he was assaulted and forcibly confined at a local residence.

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the incident occurred back on March 20th, 2021. Police said the man was able to escape and seek medical attention at Fernie’s Elk Valley Hospital.

Elk Valley RCMP executed a search warrant and seized evidence in relation to the incident.

There was no further information released by police.

“At this time I can only say that it happened in Fernie in a residential home,” Cst. Debra Katarenchuk told MyEastKootenayNow.com. “Due to the seriousness of the investigation, we like to keep everything at a minimal right now until our diligent officers continue working with the person involved, i.e. the victim, as well as some witnesses that we are seeking out.”

RCMP believe the incident was isolated, and that there is no ongoing risk to the public. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the assault, and are asking the community for any information that could be provided to RCMP.

Katarenchuk said the public can contact the Elk Valley RCMP detachment at 250-425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.