Jensen Shields, staff April 12, 2021 Covid-19 Variants have a stronger impact on younger demographics (Supplied by Pexels) Covid-19 Variants of concern are in B.C. with 4,111 reported so far. As of April 9th, 60 cases of COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.7 derived from the United Kingdom were confirmed in the Interior Health (IH) region. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) report also confirmed 1 case of the South African B.1.351 Variant and 43 cases of the Brazilian P.1 Variant. 3280 new COVID-19 cases were reported across B.C., with 302 in IH between Friday and Monday. Locally, the BCCDC said 83 new cases were reported from April 2nd to the 8th in the East Kootenay. There are currently 900 active cases in IH, 24 of which are hospitalized with 13 in critical care. Of the 9,594 total cases 8,574 have recovered and 120 people have died. Meanwhile, efforts to get B.C. inoculated have yielded 1,112,101 vaccinations to date. Cumulative case counts up to March 2021 show 55 in Windermere, 22 in Kimberley, 104 in Cranbrook and 183 in Fernie (Supplied by the BCCDC)