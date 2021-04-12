Interior Health (IH) has warned of COVID-19 exposure events in three East Kootenay elementary schools, with one in Invermere, Windermere and Creston, along with a private school in Cranbrook.

According to IH, Cranbrook’s Kootenay Christian Academy, Windermere Elementary School and Eileen Madson Primary School had their potential exposure to the virus on April 6th.

Meanwhile, Creston’s Erikson Elementary School saw its potential exposure on March 29th to 31st.

IH said its school exposure notifications do not necessarily mean that all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19, however.

Parents and guardians who do not receive a letter or phone call from IH can continue sending their child to school as normal.

More: School exposures (Interior Health)