The Akisqnuk First Nation Health Centre and Administration Office will remain closed for the time being, after three COVID-19 cases were confirmed by Interior Health at Little Badger’s Daycare.

Last week, the Akisqnuk First Nation took extra precautions by fully closing the Columbia Lake Recreation Centre, Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services, as well as Little Badger’s Daycare and their Administration Office due to one confirmed case.

PREVIOUS: Positive COVID-19 case closes Akisqnuk First Nation facilities (April 9, 2021)

With contact tracing from Interior Health and further investigation, there are now three total COVID-19 cases confirmed.

“We are taking precautions until we get the go-ahead from First Nation Health Authority and Interior Health to re-open the doors,” said the Akisqnuk First Nation. “Thank you all for your kindness and understanding during this unprecedented time.”

All services are still available to Akisqnuk First Nation members despite the closure of local facilities. Staff are staggering their work times and can still be reached by phone.