The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has formally adopted the revised Steamboat Jubilee Mountain Official Community Plan (OCP).

“This has been a comprehensive process stretching over the course of several months and has culminated in an important guiding document that will provide direction within the plan area for years to come,” said Electoral Area G Director Gerry Wilkie.

The RDEK said this new OCP includes updated land-use policies, development permits for environmentally sensitive lands and wildfire hazards, among other policies.

Residents within the plan’s area are encouraged to check with the RDEK regarding the new Development Permit requirements prior to any new construction or land disturbances.

“Residents and stakeholders play a key role in the success of any planning process, and I want to thank the many residents who were involved throughout the process. Their vision and feedback was critical in moving the OCP forward,” said Wilkie. “I also want to acknowledge and thank Planner Michele Bates, who was instrumental in working with the community throughout the past 18 months.”

The OCP will provide a framework for most of the private land in Area G, which includes Wilmer, the rural areas around Radium, and north to Brisco and Spillimacheen.

According to the RDEK, it will guide development in the area for the next five to 10 years.

