The Cranbrook Bucks are back on the ice Monday, after dropping both of their games over the weekend in the BCHL.

Taking on the Penticton Vees on Friday, the Bucks were outshot 43-18, falling 5-3. Nathan Airey made 38 saves for the Bucks in the loss, while Christian Lowe, Noah Liebl, and Zeth Kindrachuk found the back of the net. Those goals were the first of the season for Lowe and Liebl. Kindrachuk potted his second of the season while also adding one assist.

Here’s the BCHL highlights from Friday night:

Friday night’s BCHL games had a little bit of everything! Catch up on another busy day with 10 teams in action across the province.#BCHLTonight | @ChevroletCanada pic.twitter.com/Fph3UtVmmt — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) April 10, 2021

Hoping to bounce back on Saturday, the Trail Smoke Eaters would spoil a strong effort from the Bucks. Losing 4-2, Cranbrook fired 35 shots on goal but could only muster up a pair of goals. Trail’s Logan Terness turned aside 33 shots for the Smoke Eaters as Cranbrook outshot their Kootenay rivals 35-22. Cranbrook’s goals were scored by Tyson Dyck, his third of the season, and Rhys Bentham, his first of the year.

Here’s the BCHL highlights from Saturday night:

It was a big 6-game schedule today in the BCHL! Get caught up on all of the dekes, saves, and big plays from another Saturday night in the 2020-21 pod season.#BCHLTonight | @ChevroletCanada pic.twitter.com/Cn9GaThapl — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) April 11, 2021

Now 1-4-0-0 on the season, the Bucks are already a quarter way through the shortened 20-game BCHL season. They are now looking for their first win over the Vees, going head-to-head Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton has had Cranbrook’s number early on, winning 5-3 over the weekend and 6-3 in the team’s inaugural regular season game back on April 3rd. The Vees currently rule the Penticton pod, boasting a perfect 5-0-0-0 record to start the season.

The Bucks and Vees teams take to the ice at 8:00 pm MT on Monday, with the game being streamed live over on BCHL TV.