Akisqnuk First Nation said after a positive case at the Little Badger Daycare Program, their Administration Office, the Columbia Lake Recreation Centre and Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services are all closed until Interior Health completes contact tracing.

“Thank you to the Little Badger staff and Akisqnuk First Nation (AFN) Health Department for responding quickly and efficiently to the news and implementing COVID-19 protocols,” said Chief Ryan Nicholas in a press release.

Nicholas said that both Patsy Nicholas, Health Manager and Carrie Rickards, Little Badger’s Manager, are members of the Aboriginal Health Committee with Interior Health and will be providing additional information as soon as it becomes available.

AFN Council has since COVID-19 best practices for all employees to work from home until contact tracing is completed by Interior Health officials.

“All services to members are still available and staff can be contacted using the AFN Phone Directory,” confirmed Nicholas. “Please leave a message for staff as they will be checking their emails and phone messages regularly during the course of the business day.”

The following is contact information listed by the Akisqnuk First Nation: