Outdoor patios being set up outside of Soulfood and Sakura along Baker Street (Bradley Jones MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Restaurants along Cranbrook’s Baker Street are expanding their outdoor patio spaces. As a result, the City is reducing speed limits through the area.

The City said speeds will be reduced to a maximum of 30 km/h along Baker Street, from 8th Avenue South to 12th Avenue South until October 31st, or until the patios are removed.

Twisted Peaks, Sakura, Soulfood and the Heidout will take advantage of the patio bylaws, which were revised in an April 6th Council meeting.

The first patio set to be installed on Friday afternoon will belong to Soulfood. Cranbrook said it will take up a large portion of public parking spaces on the south side of the street. The space will be used by both Sakura and Soulfood.

Jersey blocks will be delivered throughout the day, and the center lane of Baker Street will be closed for several hours as a result, with flaggers in place.

The Heidout will install its own barriers early next week.

The City said the expanded patio space will cause some traffic lanes to be significantly narrowed, and drivers are asked to use caution. The blocks will extend into the normal driving lanes until the rad lines can be adjusted.

Cranbrook has hired line painting crews to come next week to repaint Baker Street’s road lines, moving traffic patterns to the north.

More: City Council formally adopts measures to expand outdoor patios, support Cranbrook restaurants (April 6, 2021)

More: Restaurant owners ready to “pivot” once again amidst latest COVID-19 restrictions (March 30, 2021)

More: B.C. reacts to rise in COVID-19 cases with changes to regulations around gatherings (March 29, 2021)