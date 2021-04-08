Rendering of the new highway entrance sign that will be constructed in Canal Flats. (Supplied by Grant Illuminated Signs, Village of Canal Flats)

After Village Council approving a $75,000 budget for the new sign, it will include Canal Flats’ updated logo and colour scheme on a steel backdrop.

The sign will be constructed at the Village’s north Highway 93/95 entrance.

Designed by Grant Illuminated Signs, a design firm from the B.C. coast, the project is currently out to tender with interested and qualified firms invited to submit an application to build the sign.

Canal Flats said the sign will maintain the Village’s pride of being the head of the Columbia River, while using steel to represent the metal fabrication industry in the community.

“The old sign has served the Village well but is now very much starting to show its age,” said the Village. “The large painted sawblade will be kept as a piece of Canal Flats’ history.”