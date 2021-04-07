The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents of the importance of reducing wildlife attractants, such as garbage, fallen fruit or pet food.

Cranbrook said it has two bylaws in place to discourage the deliberate use of food sources to attract wild animals, which would in turn create conflict with wildlife.

“Under the City’s Deer Feeding Prohibition bylaw, as an example, residents are not to directly or indirectly leave or place food, food waste or other edible materials on their property to deliberately feed deer,” said the City of Cranbrook.

However, residents or businesses who are growing fruit, vegetables or ornamental plants for their own use are not in violation of the bylaw.

The City’s Animal Control bylaw states that the public must not feed or shelter any kind of wild animal, or leave pet food, food waste, seeds, nuts, or fruit fallen from bird feeds or trees on any property.

Wilsight’s Apple Capture program is available to help residents manage their fruit trees.

Cranbrook said the program lends equipment to people to collect their fruit and reduce wildlife attractants.

Additionally, Wildsight offers a Tree Share Board, which connects people who may not be able to pick their own fruit with volunteers who will help collect it for those who will use it.

More: Wildsight’s Apple Capture Program (Wildsight)