A rendering of what Sparwood's Fire Station #2 will look like after its renovation (Supplied by the District of Sparwood)

Sparwood residents are invited to take a closer look at the proposed Fire Hall #2 redevelopment at an open house Thursday evening.

The District said the revised building will ensure adequate fire protection in Sparwood Heights and the surrounding area.

The project is estimated to cost about $4.6-million.

District Council has two options to choose from: one would tear down the existing building for all-new construction, the other would incorporate it into the new structure and renovate the older part of the building.

This redesign will include a new vehicle bay, office space and hose tower, while renovations will be added to the interior and facade of the existing building.

The public can join a zoom meeting online or over the phone on Thursday at 7 p.m. to voice their thoughts on the project.

