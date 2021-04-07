The Cranbrook Bucks return to the ice Wednesday against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Downing their new rivals 5-3 on Sunday for their first win in franchise history, Cranbrook will look to string together another win this evening in the Penticton hub.

PREVIOUS: Cranbrook Bucks claim first franchise victory in first BCHL weekend (April 5, 2021)

Both Noah Quinn and Zeth Kindrachuk lead the team with three points through two games, while AJ Vasko leads the Bucks with a pair of goals.

The Bucks and Smoke Eaters drop the puck at 8:00 pm MT. The game can be watched on BCHL TV.