The downtown Canal Flats streetscape will be enhanced as a central community space with the first phase supported by the Trust. (Supplied by CBT)

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is providing over $1.3-million to 10 projects aimed at improving outdoor spaces, with two in the East Kootenay.

CBT said the Outdoor Revitalization Grant will help create outdoor spaces for people to enjoy, once COVID-19 restrictions are eased. The projects look to improve existing venues or create new ones.

“Residents have told us how important outdoor gathering places are in their communities—to host events, share food, be physically active and connect with others. As we look forward to safely coming together again, the Trust is supporting community efforts to create spaces that residents and visitors can enjoy,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager of Delivery of Benefits at Columbia Basin Trust. “These new or refreshed sites will help strengthen community pride, aid local businesses and celebrate the region’s culture.”

The Village of Canal Flats will receive $55,519 to work on downtown beautification. The Trust said this funding will fuel the first phase of enhancing the eastern block of Grainger Road between Burns Avenue and Luck Avenue and turning it to a central community gathering place.

“Community aesthetics and implementation of the Village’s Downtown Streetscape Beautification Plan is a strategic priority of Council,” said Village of Canal Flats Mayor Karl Sterzer. “This will enable phase one of the beautification plan to be implemented—taking a project off the page and making a tangible improvement to the quality of place in downtown Canal Flats. We’re eager and excited to get started on this and other projects that will make Canal Flats an even more attractive place to be.”

The other project in the East Kootenay will see $175,570 go to the City of Kimberley to upgrade lighting, street furniture and add washroom facilities in Marysville. CBT said the project is meant to encourage visitors to visit shops and restaurants in Marysville.

A full list of each project and its grant amounts follows.

