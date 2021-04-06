Cranbrook’s Public Works has begun flushing the community’s water lines on Tuesday morning, starting in the Southview area.

The City of Cranbrook said residents living between 17th Avenue South to 21A Avenue South between 14th Street South and 17th Street South will be affected over the next week, as flushing operations are underway.

This work is done by the City annually and typically runs from April to the end of June.

Flushing work will likely cause discolouration in the water in the area. The City said this is not a health concern and can be overcome by running the cold water tap until it runs clear.

Cranbrook noted that work in the Southview area will likely be completed by the end of the week.

