Communities and residents in the East Kootenay can provide their thoughts on Mainroad East Kootenay’s winter maintenance services for the past season.

Mainroad said it will use the information provided to the company to assess and adjust its services.

The contractor said the survey will take about five minutes to complete, and users will remain anonymous unless they wish to be contacted for further information.

Residents have until 4 p.m. on April 24th to give their feedback.

