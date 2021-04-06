News Joint RCMP effort required to stop driver that fled police SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff April 6, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Columbia Valley RCMP said themself, Cranbrook RCMP, and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service all had a role to play in stopping a green van that attempted to evade police. Last week Tuesday, March 30th, Columbia Valley RCMP was called by Cranbrook RCMP about a green van that had failed to stop for an officer and had fled northbound. “A Columbia Valley officer located the vehicle on Highway 93/95 near Canal Flats and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle again fled from police,” said Columbia Valley RCMP. “With public safety in mind, the officers made the decision not to pursue the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen out of Cranbrook.” However, a short time later, a B.C. Conservation Officer from the Columbia Valley found the vehicle ditched off of Highway 93/95 near Spur Valley. RCMP said a police dog handler came in to inspect the abandoned vehicle, following a track and eventually led them to the driver. The man was arrested by RCMP for fleeing police and for allegedly stealing the van. “The male was also discovered to be prohibited from driving and had an outstanding arrest warrant,” confirmed RCMP. The 20-year-old from Invermere was released by RCMP with conditions to appear in court at a later date. The following are some other notable calls for service from March 29th to April 4th by the Columbia Valley RCMP. Released by Sgt. Darren Kakuno, Columbia Valley RCMP responded to 95 calls for service, including break and enter, theft, vehicle collisions, and others. Below are the highlights and active case files from Sgt. Kakuno: On Monday, March 29th at about 3:30 pm Columbia Valley RCMP received a report of an abandoned 911 call coming from the Panorama Ski Resort. The call dropped before the cell number could be captured or any details could be provided. Panorama Ski Patrol was advised of the call and while searching the mountain for anyone in distress, ski Patrol members located a set of tracks leaving the resort area and entering an avalanche zone. Columbia Valley Search and Rescue was activated and a helicopter was dispatched to the area. A lone male was located from the air and a ground team accessed the area to escort the male back to safety. The male was uninjured. On Tuesday, March 30th a break and enter were reported to a property on 12th Avenue in Invermere. Police attended the location and were told that two sheds on the property had been broken into. Missing was a Honda EB5000X generator, a Spray Tech paint sprayer, a Honda HHT35S weed eater, a Honda push lawnmower and two bows. Officers seized items for forensic examination. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers. On Friday, April 2nd a red 1998 Ford F150 and a set of keys were reported stolen from an industrial yard in Dry Gulch. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime on Wednesday night. On Sunday, April 4th the Ford F150 was located abandoned at the Sinclair Creek trailhead parking lot in Radium Hot Springs. The vehicle was seized and held for a forensic examination. On Friday, April 2nd at about 4:30 pm emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Armstrong Road in Radium Hot Springs. The driver of a Ford F150 had driven off the road and down an embankment then allegedly fled the scene. Officers located the alleged driver on a nearby property and noted signs of intoxication. The male was arrested for impaired driving and held in cells until sober. Upon release, the male was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition in addition to violation tickets for failing to remain at the scene of an accident, drive without due care and fail to keep right. On Saturday, April 3rd at about 2:30 pm Columbia Valley RCMP was advised of a SPOT Emergency SOS activation for an injured snowmobiler north of Thunderwater Lake near Radium Hot Springs. Columbia Valley Search & Rescue was activated who in turn, dispatched a helicopter to the location of the SPOT activation. The injured snowmobiler was located and flown to the Invermere airport where he was then transported to the hospital by ambulance with an arm and back injury. On Sunday, April 4th a resident on 15th Avenue in Invermere reported the theft of a 2011 Silver Nissan Frontier, BC license plate KB0551, from his property sometime overnight. The truck has an aftermarket ARB bumper, a 6” lift and a headache rack. Residents are reminded to remove their keys from their vehicles and to lock their doors. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers. Tags: Canal FlatsColumbia ValleyCranbrookHighway 93/95InvermerePanoramaRadium Hot SpringsRCMPSearch and Rescue