Columbia Valley RCMP said themself, Cranbrook RCMP, and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service all had a role to play in stopping a green van that attempted to evade police.

Last week Tuesday, March 30th, Columbia Valley RCMP was called by Cranbrook RCMP about a green van that had failed to stop for an officer and had fled northbound.

“A Columbia Valley officer located the vehicle on Highway 93/95 near Canal Flats and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle again fled from police,” said Columbia Valley RCMP. “With public safety in mind, the officers made the decision not to pursue the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen out of Cranbrook.”

However, a short time later, a B.C. Conservation Officer from the Columbia Valley found the vehicle ditched off of Highway 93/95 near Spur Valley.

RCMP said a police dog handler came in to inspect the abandoned vehicle, following a track and eventually led them to the driver. The man was arrested by RCMP for fleeing police and for allegedly stealing the van.

“The male was also discovered to be prohibited from driving and had an outstanding arrest warrant,” confirmed RCMP.

The 20-year-old from Invermere was released by RCMP with conditions to appear in court at a later date.

The following are some other notable calls for service from March 29th to April 4th by the Columbia Valley RCMP. Released by Sgt. Darren Kakuno, Columbia Valley RCMP responded to 95 calls for service, including break and enter, theft, vehicle collisions, and others. Below are the highlights and active case files from Sgt. Kakuno: