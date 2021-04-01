Vandals destroyed newly installed recreation use signs in the Koocanusa area, causing an estimated $5,000 in property damage (Supplied by the Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee)

Several newly installed signs recreation signs in the Koocanusa area were removed and destroyed, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.

The Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee (KRSC) said the vandalism took place some time between March 26th and 29th.

The signage was used to communicate the new regulations for the Koocanusa area, which limits motorized recreation to designated roads and trails, and restricts Crown land camping to designated sites.

According to the KRSC, the signs an important part of its efforts to better manage recreation in the area.

The KRSC is asking anyone with information to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More: Koocanusa Recreation Order still in effect from B.C. Government (April 1, 2021)