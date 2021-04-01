The affected area of the Innes Avenue closure. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook will close down Innes Avenue starting on Tuesday for most of the month, to allows crews to work on infrastructure upgrades.

Cranbrook said the closure will be in effect from April 6th to Tuesday, April 27th, as work is done for the new Broadstreet Properties development.

Residents living in the area are asked to follow the directions of on-site workers and follow the details provided on information cards that will be given out. Those using the temporary access route are asked to obey all signage in place.

Some bus routes will be impacted by the construction, as the bus stops located along and at the corner of Innes Avenue and 11th Street South will be closed.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly through the area and be aware of the presence of on-site staff.