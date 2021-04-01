The City of Cranbrook has extended the deadline for Expressions of Interest (EOI), as it continues to look for what the future may hold for the Mount Baker RV Park.

The City said the deadline has been pushed to April 15th, because it has not seen many formal submissions.

“Since we opened this process to the public on March 11th, the response has been less than anticipated,” said Ron Fraser, Director of Engineering and Development Services. “We know the future of the campground is a big topic of discussion in the community with lots of ideas and debate happening on social media, and it’s important that these ideas be formally submitted so that Council can consider them in deciding next steps for the space.”

All submitted EOIs will be presented to City Council for review and consideration to decide the next steps.

Cranbrook said all considerations should include points such as cultural, social, aesthetic or sustainability benefits, downtown vibrancy, job creation, financial or tax revenue, for example.

“Council and staff understand that the Mount Baker RV Campground property has considerable value to the community, which is why it is important that the City provides this opportunity to the public and encourages residents to submit their ideas through this EOI process. This is your opportunity to provide your ideas to Council and make a meaningful, lasting impact on our community,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Fraser added that the idea should be submitted formally, as social media posts will not be included into consideration.

“I really encourage those who are making suggestions on social media, to instead focus on sharing those ideas directly with us and Council. Making a submission this way is not an onerous process, but it is vitally important to ensuring Council hears clearly from the public,” said Fraser.

Cranbrook said it decided not to operate the RV park after the current contract ended, and the operator did not want to renew it. Significant infrastructure upgrades would be needed, at a cost of $1.3-million. The City noted that the campground brings in less than $30,000 a year in revenue.

Residents will have until 2 p.m. on April 15th to submit EOI forms to ron.fraser@cranbrook.ca.

