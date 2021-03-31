A four-year agreement has been struck between the City of Kimberley and the United Steelworkers Union Local 1-405.

Kimberley said the agreement has been made after a year of negotiations, and replaces the previous contract which expired on February 29, 2020.

Outside and Aquatic employees will receive 1.43%, 1.43%, 2% and 2% wage increase respectively each of the four years covered by the agreement.

Meanwhile, inside employees will receive wage increases of 2.48%, 2.48%, 3.46%, 2% per year, respectively.

The increases will bring inside and outside employees to parity during the course of the contract, a goal which the City said itself and the union were adamant in achieving.

“The City of Kimberley values our employees and looks forward to continuing to provide Kimberley residents with exceptional service,” said the City.

This new agreement also includes increased health benefits and weekend winter road maintenance shifts to improve safety.