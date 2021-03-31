In preparation for Cranbrook’s curbside recycling program coming in May, the City will begin delivering carts to residences next week.

Cranbrook said its contractor, GFL, will deliver one 240 litre wheeled cart to each residential household starting April 9th until the 21st.

Each cart is tagged and has its own serial number for tracking purposes. The City said the tag will allow for the cart to be monitored when recycling has been collected and track any potential contamination.

The City asks that residents wash any items placed into the cart

“The recycling cart will be delivered to the end of your driveway or walkway. We ask that you please remove the cart from this location and place it in a more secure area like in your garage, backyard, or another space until your collection day,” says Katelyn Pocha, Water and Wastewater Project Manager for the City of Cranbrook. “If you have not received a cart by April 22, please notify the City via 311. We ask for your patience during the cart delivery, as it takes time to coordinate and fulfill any additional requests we may receive during the initial roll-out.”

Residential collection for the recycling program is scheduled to begin on May 3rd, in partnership between RecycleBC and GFL.

Cranbrook is reminding the public that some items will not be accepted by the curbside recycling program, such as glass, soft plastic, styrofoam packaging and electronics. Those items must still be taken to the RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

