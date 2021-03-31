Allan Knibbs, College of the Rockies’ Director of Facilities (r) was on hand as Jonathan Butt, Director, Information Technology Services tried out the College’s new electric vehicle charging station. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies has installed a pair of new electric vehicle charging stations at its Cranbrook campus.

The College said this represents the latest of its sustainability projects, which includes solar panels, a composting machine, and a robust recycling program.

“This is something we have been interested in doing for some time,” said Allan Knibbs, Facilities Director. “As demand for electric vehicles increases amongst our students and employees, I anticipate we will install more charging stations at our campuses.”

The new addition reflects a predicted trend in the automotive world.

“According to a 2019 Clean Energy Canada survey, 64 per cent of Canadians would like to see a shift to having most vehicles on the roads be electric. An even larger majority, 77 per cent, feel the transition to mostly electric vehicles is bound to happen,” said the College of the Rockies.

The two new chargers are located near the Aboriginal Gathering Place at the Cranbrook Campus.