29-year-old Cody Presnell was reported missing to Calgary Police on March 4th, 2021 and last seen in person on February 21st. (Supplied by Calgary Police)

The search for a missing man with connections to Invermere has come to a tragic conclusion.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed their search for 29-year-old Cody Presnell ended after the discovery of his body in the Bow River. Paddleboarders found the body back on March 21st.

Calgary Police said identification was confirmed by the Chief Medical Examiner and they made notification to next of kin.

“We know many people were looking for Cody and this is not the news they were hoping for,” said Calgary Police. “Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Police believe Presnell’s death is not suspicious, but investigators are awaiting full results from an autopsy to determine the circumstances that led to finding his body in the river.

“Investigators believe he was last seen in the community of Livingston in the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.”

Presnell was originally declared missing on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 after his family lost contact with him. Police said Presnell had community connections to Invermere.

Calgary Police are asking anyone that may have information about his disappearance, his movements any time after February 21st, 2021 to contact their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

