National NewsNews New vaccine manufacturing facility to be built in Canada Casey Kenny, staff March 31, 2021 A new vaccine manufacturing facility is on the way to Toronto. Officials announced Wednesday the end-to-end influenza vaccine facility is part of a $925-million project between the federal and provincial governments. They say the new facility will ensure drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection. Over 1,200 jobs will be created. Sanofi will be running the facility and are investing over $455-million into the project. Tags: COVID-19