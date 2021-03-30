The “Journey to Iconic Fernie” project is being funded thanks to a $790,563 grant from the B.C. Government’s Tourism Dependent Community Fund.

The City of Fernie said the project aims to enhance staging and visitor experience at the Visitor Information Centre and downtown, it includes electric vehicle charging infrastructure at both locations.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide these amenities to the community and to visitors, and we want to thank Tourism Fernie, the Community Energy Association, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Fernie Trails Alliance for helping develop the scope of the project and prepare the application,” said CAO Michael Boronowski.

Fernie said the funding will allow for the installation of four Level 2 EV charging stations at the Visitor Information Centre and five more at City Hall. It will also be used to enhance staging facilities to support a potential bike-share between the two locations.

According to the City, the grant funding will also be used to improve the Fairy Creek trails with parking and interpretive enhancements at the Visitor Information Centre.

“The tourism sector has been devastated by Covid-19, and accessing grants that support us with infrastructure challenges are critical to Fernie’s success. The Tourism Dependent Community Fund is just one of four grants that Council directed staff to pursue so that we can support economic development and build capacity and resiliency in our tourism sector,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.

The project was developed thanks to a partnership between Tourism Fernie, the Community Energy Association and the Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Fernie Trails Alliance.

Fernie said work on the project is set to begin this summer.