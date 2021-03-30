A rendering of a washroom with a solar-powered e-bike charging station, which will be along Kimberley's Electrify the Mountains project. (Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

The City of Kimberley has received a grant from the Provincial Government for its “Electrify the Mountains” project, which aims to build an e-bike trail network near the community.

The City of Kimberley said the $851,522 grant will help it develop a word-class trail network that will help boost the tourism sector and open up mountain biking opportunities for those who could not participate before.

“The e-bike phenomenon is not a fad – it is here to stay. Kimberley will be the first community in North America to embrace a purpose-built trail network for e-bikes and adaptive e-bikes. This is a significant addition to our recreation amenities for use by visitors and residents alike,” said Mayor Don McCormick.

Kimberley said Electrifying the Mountains will include 36 kilometres of new and upgraded trails meant for Class 1, pedal-assist e-bikes and adaptive trikes. The project will also include signage, solar charging stations and accessible washrooms along the trails.

The City added that the project aims to create a unique destination development that will boost the local economy, create jobs, and draw in visitors.

“This project will be a remarkable addition and will add sustainability, accessibility and diversity to our trail network. The universal design of e-bike and adaptive trails will be a great benefit to many who visit from out of town as well as local residents,” said Ryan McKenzie, Kimberley Trails Society General Manager.

McKenzie added that the e-bike paths will look similar to traditional trails, but will have sustainability in mind, so they can adapt to different circumstances, like increased traffic.

“Adaptive trails are often slightly wider than single-track trails to accommodate some of the different adaptive bike designs. There will be a variety of different trails in this project that will benefit the intended audiences as well as other groups such as winter sports enthusiasts, families and those already enjoying our current trail network.”

Founder of Sustainable Kimberley Andrew Bond said the project will be a game-changer for the community and the surrounding area.

“Electrify the Mountain is a tangible example of Canadian innovation that will speed the transition from fossil-fueled motorbikes and ATV’s to low impact eSports, and delivering on Canada’s promise to reduce GHG emissions. Off-grid solar charging greatly extends the range that eMTB’s can travel, enabling epic trips and adventures for all ages and abilities. As a world first (we believe) these forward-thinking projects will put Kimberley, B.C. on the global map,” said Bond.

The Electrify the Mountains Project is underway and is expected to be completed by September of 2022.