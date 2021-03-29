News Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID vaccinations for those 55 and younger SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff March 29, 2021 Photo provided by AstraZeneca Health Canada is pausing the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in those 55 and younger. It follows the National Advisory Committee on Immunization updating its guidance after research from Germany showed a much higher risk of blood clots in the age group. NACI says it’s determined there is “substantial uncertainty” on the risks associated with the vaccine and those in that age bracket.