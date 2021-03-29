News Prescribed burn to take place near Canadian Rockies International Airport SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 29, 2021 A burning pile of slash. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Depending on the weather, a prescribed burn will take place southwest of the Canadian Rockies International Airport terminal later this week. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said smoke from the 22-hectare burn will be visible from the Cranbrook, Kimberley and Fort Steele areas. The fuel reduction work is being done in partnership with Aq’am, BC Wildfire Service, and industry partners. Weather dependant, the City will be performing a 22 hectare prescribed burn SW of the Airport Terminal later this week. This fuel reduction work is being done in partnership with Aqam, BCWS and industry. It will be highly visible from Cranbrook, Kimberley and the Ft Steele area pic.twitter.com/wisBHY3L5G — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) March 29, 2021 Tags: CranbrookKimberley