Members of Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) recover a person who fell 100 metres down a steep slope on Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park. (Supplied by CVSAR)

Columbia Valley and Kimberley Search and Rescue teams worked together to recover a person who fell 100 metres down a steep slope early Saturday morning.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) said it was called out to help the BC Ambulance service save the person who was seriously injured from the fall.

The team responded shortly at about 12:30 a.m. on March 27th to Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park with the help of Kimberley Search and Rescue (KSAR).

CVSAR said its rope rescue team, KSAR and Canal Flats Fire Department worked together to bring the person back up the slope to the awaiting ambulance.

The injured person has since been airlifted to Kelowna for further medical treatment.