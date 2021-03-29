Both Invermere Fire Rescue and the Radium Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday evening at the Canfor mill in Radium.

Invermere Fire Rescue was dispatched at 5:00 pm to assist the local firefighters’ response to the blaze, which was burning outside the mill facility.

“The fire was contained quickly, with minimal loss to the yard,” said the Radium Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

“The fire was successfully extinguished,” added Invermere Fire Rescue. “There were no reported injuries.”

It’s unclear the amount of damage caused at the Canfor mill site, which is nearby the Radium Hot Springs Airport off Forsters Landing Road.