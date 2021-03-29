The City of Fernie is looking for feedback on its draft 2021 budget, which proposes a 4% increase to municipal taxes after no increase was made in 2020.

The City of Fernie said the increase is meant to address an estimated shortfall of $546,000 and deliver a balanced budget.

The City added that the increase will mean an average increase of about $95. It follows a 0% tax increase that was implemented last year.

It will also propose a few other methods of dealing with the deficit:

Reductions to the Operating and Capital plans

Reductions to transfers to reserves

Reductions to expenses in areas that do not affect service delivery levels

20% decrease in operational grant funding to community partners

Fernie is looking to take a “back to basics” approach in its budget for 2021, meaning that the City’s delivery of core services will not change.

It will also review policy and processes in all of its departments to reduce redundancies and maximize efficiency.

As well, a number of capital works projects are outlined in the budget. The City said it will continue with its work on the Active Transportation Master Plan, the Ghostrider infrastructure improvements and the Mountview Dike Improvements, which were started in 2020.

New projects proposed include pavement condition assessment, Elk Sand and Gravel Pit Operating Project, Stormwater Model Validation and an Alpine Trails Booster Station among others.

Residents may give their thoughts on the draft budget through the online feedback form, by emailing letstalk@fernie.ca with the subject line “Budget

2021,” or by mailing or dropping off paper copies to City Hall at 501 3rd Avenue Box 190 Fernie, BC V0B 1M0.

Submissions will be accepted until April 7th, and a summary of public feedback will be presented to City Council at a Special Meeting on April 8th.

More: Budget 2021 feedback page (City of Fernie)

More: 2021 Budget at a Glance (City of Fernie)